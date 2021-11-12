Dear Editor:
I propose that we ban elephants from San Isabel National Forest.
What? You say there aren’t any elephants in our national forest? You are correct. Obviously, it’s irrational to propose a ban on something that doesn’t exist.
Well, OK then. I propose we ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in our K-12 public schools.
But critical race theory isn’t taught in any K-12 public school in Colorado or elsewhere. Proposing to ban CRT is as irrational as banning elephants from our national forest.
If you believe otherwise, that CRT is indeed being taught in our K-12 public schools, then I challenge you to provide evidence to support your claim. And I mean real evidence, not “someone on Fox News said” or “I heard it somewhere.” Real evidence, such as a link to a K-12 curriculum that teaches CRT.
CRT is 40-year-old academic concept proposing that racism is not simply a matter of individual prejudice but is embedded in our legal systems and policies. For example, “redlining” is the (illegal) practice of denying mortgages to credit-worthy people of color based on their race or ethnicity. Another example is the chronic underfunding of segregated schools populated by people of color.
The Republican version of CRT is that schools are teaching that white children are “oppressors.” And that white children need to feel guilty for being oppressors.
This is absurd. If white kids were actually being taught that they should feel guilty for being “oppressors” I’d be up in arms against such teaching. White children are not responsible for past racism any more than today’s German children are responsible for the Holocaust.
Even though it’s not true, Republicans spouted this nonsense in their 2021 campaign for Virginia’s governor. And a sufficient number of voters were susceptible to this blatant lie to permit a narrow Republican victory.
Of course, telling lies is a common practice for today’s Republican Party. No, the 2020 presidential election was not stolen.
But if lies can work in Virginia in 2021, they may work in Colorado in 2022.
While children are not being taught they are either oppressors or oppressed in K-12 public schools, what is being taught is often a “whitewash” of what actually transpired. For example, slavery is sometimes minimized. In fact, some textbooks published recently have referred to slaves as “workers” or “immigrants.”
Jim Crow segregation, which still existed in the 1960s, is minimized. As is the genocide perpetrated against American Indians.
I grew up – and I suppose you probably did too – with the heroic John Wayne version of the Alamo. The truth is different. The Mexican government had just banned slavery in Texas. Texans were fighting to continue to own slaves.
Our children need to be taught the truth about our past. That’s the only way we can mitigate racism in the future.
Perhaps rather than banning elephants from our national forests, we ought to just vote against any candidates from the “Elephant Party” who lie about CRT.
Frank Waxman,
Salida