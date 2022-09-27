Dear Editor:
A few years ago, the far left wing of the Democratic Party held a contest to see who could come up with the dumbest slogan to ensure they would lose elections in competitive states. Their winner was “defund the police.”
What the heck are we supposed to do if our family is threatened – call a social worker?
Consequently, in 2020 Democrats lost several U.S. Senate and House races they could have won. The result was a 50-50 Senate and a House with an ultra-slim Democratic majority.
This made it impossible to pass critical legislation such as protecting our voting rights and codifying a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health choices. Of course, far lefties then whined that their favorite legislation couldn’t be enacted.
Not to be outdone, Republicans decided they needed their own idiotic slogan for 2022. Their undisputed winner was “defund the FBI.” Their reason was that the FBI dared to defend our national security by executing a search at Trump’s Florida resort to recover the top secret documents Trump had stolen and done who knows what with. Selling them to Russia or Saudi Arabia perhaps?
Both of our major political parties are broad coalitions. Democrats are largely liberal to moderate/conservative with a far left wing. Republicans have both traditional conservative wings and an extreme Trump cult. How dominant are these cohorts in each party?
The Brookings Institution has just completed a fascinating study on this topic: Lessons from the 2022 Primaries – what do they tell us about America’s political parties and the midterm elections? (brookings.edu). The bottom line is that the far left in the Democratic Party is much smaller than the far right election-denying Trump cult MAGA wing of the Republican Party.
You can bet that Republicans will continuously bray “Democrats are socialists” because that’s all they have. In point of fact, the aforementioned Brookings study indicated that only 1.5 percent of Democrats are actually socialists. So, when you hear Republicans screeching nonsense about Democrats being socialists, it is a lie.
Republicans are so bereft of ideas that their 2020 platform simply reiterated their 2016 Trump platform despite all that’s changed since then.
But they do have an agenda enunciated by Republican U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Ron Johnson. They plan to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. After all, their ultra-rich donors need another enormous tax cut so they can buy even bigger yachts.
Then there’s abortion. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade. After first arguing that abortion should be decided by the states, Republican U.S. senators have now proposed a national abortion ban.
And it will likely get even worse. The Trump-packed Supreme Court will soon decide that Republican gerrymandered state legislatures can disregard the votes of the people and simply declare the Republican as the winner. That’s the bizarre Republican “independent legislature” theory.
As a conservative Democrat who once worked for Ronald Reagan, I’ve voted for many Republicans in the past. Never again.
Frank Waxman,
Salida