On Nov. 2, the Chaffee County Planning Commission will consider a proposal to subdivide Parcel 6 of the Timber Creek Ranch into 59 lots with some lots as low as 0.86 acre. This sounds like a city neighborhood subdivision, without the infrastructure to support it, because, you see, this land is in the county, not the city, on CR 160 just west of Frantz Lake.
I want to inform the public of this, because I do not see any signage posted – which is required to let the public know of proposed land usage changes.
Much of the traffic on this road is, at present, people hiking on the wetlands, joggers and individual or group cycling. If you don’t normally travel in this area, think “country road.” Because this is a designated bike route and vehicle traffic is not excessive, this is a place to safely recreate in Chaffee County.
The level of proposed growth in this development would add hundreds of cars to the road on a daily basis and many construction vehicles. An approved proposal of this scope would probably require major changes in the road, requiring bike and turn lanes. Salida residents should be aware of this. Who will be responsible to pay for a traffic impact study and expensive road improvements?
People love Salida because of the ways they can be outside here. Developers can make a profit and Salida can still have planned, intentional growth. These are not mutually exclusive.
