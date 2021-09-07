Dear Editor:
My husband and I were in a nasty car accident on U.S. 285 mile marker 112 at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
We were quite shaken but fortunate to walk/stumble away.
The purpose of my reaching out is to say thank you to the numerous very kind people who took a good amount of time out of their own day to make sure we were all right and hope that you can publish my thanks as I do not know how else to reach out to this wonderful group of humans.
We would like to thank the paramedic lady who was in the car behind us and the volunteer firefighter, who were so conscientious checking our mental and physical status and stood in the pouring rain and hail making sure we did not black out; the lovely lady and her daughter who let us sit in their car until the ambulance arrived and who even offered to drive us back home to Glenwood Springs. I foolishly accepted before coming to my senses as this was totally impractical, but she was so sincere, and I firmly believe would have followed through if needed.
Thank you to the two ambulance men who checked us out and made us feel comfortable to carry on under our own steam, even though they may not have thought it was the most sensible of choices.
Thank you to the State Patrol officer and AAA tow truck driver who hung with us to the bitter end until our daughter was able to pick us up.
I am sure I have forgotten multiple people who also assisted and kept us safe while waiting at the side of the road.
We did go to the hospital to follow up and are fine, sore, bruised and a bit battered, which we likely will be for a few weeks, but overall we are just very grateful for all the help and glad to still be alive.
Thank you for your help in communicating this information.
Naoise Nickolay,
Glenwood Springs