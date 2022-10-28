“Survival of Democracy Relies on the Local Level” is a brilliant article written by our own Chaffee County commissioner, Greg Felt.
He makes a case for independence of thought, especially in local politics:
“I believe that the two-party system in the United States is a frequent impediment to democracy and, perhaps more importantly, to rational progress. It seems to politicize every challenge we face and tie any proposed solution to a set of unrelated policies and positions that distort reality and obstruct government accountability. The failure of a two-party system to foster broad debate and innovative thinking limits our potential as a people and as individuals. Democracy becomes both less effective and more vulnerable to demagoguery.
“While there is plenty of partisan passion among the local electorate, the fortunate fact is that most issues and decisions facing local government require pragmatism and compromise.”
Commissioner Felt’s inspired words seem to be channeling the campaign of my wife, Adriane Kuhn, the unaffiliated candidate for Chaffee County commissioner. If you meet her, you will realize that she approaches each issue with a fresh perspective.
Adriane is an open-minded problem solver, not a partisan. As an unaffiliated candidate, she is beholden to no one and is free to analyze situations as they come. Isn’t it time for a change?