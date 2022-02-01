Dear Editor:
The Jan. 21 Mountain Mail includes an editorial about Salida’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) and a letter about “impending doom” at our southern border. Though ostensibly different subjects, they are indirectly related to one another and more than related with both writers’ sincere concerns but are in denial or choose to disregard significant realities of these issues.
The CAP was prepared by concerned citizens but not just by “environmentalists for mass consumption of green local governments” as MJB suggests. Realistically CAP is for all who are concerned with the dire consequences of climate change and choose to do what they can to mitigate its effects.
This involves following CAP’s proposals. Ever-increasing exorbitant costs of tornadoes, wildfires, droughts, hurricanes caused by climate change are obvious realities, naturally causing sincere concern. However, what apparently most concerns MJB is that CAP invariably increases costs of fossil fuels. Our insatiable consumption of fossil fuels rather than changing to earth/human-friendly “green energy” leads humankind to the dire reality of “impending doom.”
That “impending doom” as identified in the letter to the editor is, in part, caused by earth’s changing climate. Those “hordes of illegal crossings” are not only “smugglers, terrorists, traffickers” but are unfortunate migrants, primarily from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, experiencing in their countries endemic corruption, violence, prolific drug trafficking and the devastating effects of climate change.
Droughts, uninhabitable lands, economic disparities between the wealthy and the poor are realities that cause migrants to “seek a better life in the USA.”
“Liberal Democrat leaders,” namely Biden and Harris, are, as the letter suggests, concerned with borders of distant lands (Ukraine’s for example). They are however also concerned with the daunting problems and suffering of migrants crowding and crossing our southern border.
Their concern is about the underlying causes of human migration. They recognized reality that one cause, of many, is earth’s changing climate. Moreover, the current administration supports a fair, humane policy for migrants and legal ways for them to become citizens of the USA and have invested roughly $300 million to address the causes of migration and to enhance border security.
By contrast, some “conservative Republicans” support building a costly wall, realistically not funded by Mexico (as Trump repeatedly said) but by American dollars. A wall is a futile, ineffective “old world” solution to a modern-day problem.
Regardless of partisan affiliation, all Americans should indeed be concerned with the daunting challenges of climate change and human migration. Not just the Democrats’ efforts but collective efforts made by all to mitigate the effects of climate change invariably also address the related problem of human migration. Our own democracy and fledgling democracies elsewhere are stronger as a result.
(I recognize that the letter writer identifies reality of outmanned, outgunned U.S Border Patrol. This is the same unfortunate reality law officers throughout the U.S. experience from our culture with prolific guns and violence.)
Edward E. Lambert,
Salida