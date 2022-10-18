A good reason to vote for Sen. Michael Bennet is he has been in Washington for years and knows how to spend your tax dollars and help lobbyists boondoggle the federal budget.
Bennet votes 98 percent of the time with Joe Biden, which shows he is a party man and doesn’t think for himself.
Another reason to vote for Bennet is high gas prices so we’ll stay at home, which encourages family values, part of the green revolution. Soon we’ll have electric cars and trash gas-guzzling clunkers.
High interest rates and food prices will make us stop eating fatty foods or buy bigger houses.
Biden and Bennet love us and have our best interests at heart as they pass legislation for our welfare.
Democrats have been silent on America’s open-border policy, as over 2 million have crossed with no visa or passport. Liberal democracies know it is our duty to provide a home to all people in need, no matter the cost to taxpayers. What about fentanyl smuggling, human trafficking and women forced into prostitution at the border? All lies from the opposition party and radical TV.
Why have Democrats been a lapdog to Ukraine and $45 billion to defend their border while America has the world’s only open border? Because it is our duty to sacrifice our interest to the world.
If you don’t like ambitious liberals, vote for Joe O’Dea, Republican for Senate, a self-made man who will not be Biden’s poodle.