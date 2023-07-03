Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Jill Siminson for all the years of her work at Columbine Manor, as she recently accepted another job.
The times I’d go in there, I saw the joy she brought to those people. Since she has been gone, I have been told how she is loved and missed.
Thank you, Jill, for your love, understanding, compassion and gracious attitude toward the elderly.
As we age it's always beautiful to have that feeling and know we are loved and not alone. You will be missed.
Thank you again!
Bernice Field,
Salida