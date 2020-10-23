Dear Editor:
We rarely hear about President Trump and his administration’s accomplishments. I would like to share some of those with you.
The President has been nominated four times for a 2020 Noble Peach Prize: for peace deals between the UAE-Israel and between Kosovo and Servia. He was also nominated for stopping endless wars.
Trump established Opportunity Zones for black communities, the lowest black, Asian, and Hispanic unemployment rates in history, and given historically black colleges and universities permanent record high funding.
He has passed the First Step Act for criminal justice reform.
President Trump supports law and order.
We do not have to re-imagine policing, we are watching the results of defunding the police, the vicious disrespect of them, and the destruction of cities, homes and even lives, when “protestors” are allowed to destroy.
Although the ACA (Obamacare) case is going to be heard by the Supreme Court, it is not likely that it will be totally overturned.
The President has promised to protect preexisting conditions and the health care system from becoming the one payer system in which millions will lose their private insurance.
Trump is protecting the Electoral College which allows small states like Colorado to have a say in the election of our President. Vote “No” on Proposition 113..
President Trump passed the tax cuts the middle class received. Biden is raising taxes.
Free speech is being censored by the political left which means the Constitutional Republic itself is threatened.
Vote Trump for freedom.
Linda Hayden
Salida