Dear Editor:
My husband and I have been in Arizona this winter and have been ordering our groceries online and having them delivered to our car, for free.
I have been concerned about the lack of similar options for residents of Chaffee County.
Since the start of the pandemic Ark Valley Helping Hands volunteers, most of whom are older adults themselves, have been shopping in person for our members which puts them at risk also.
This is a serous gap in services in our community not only for older adults but for others who, for various reasons, may not be able to go to the grocery store in person safely.
Please consider contacting your favorite grocery store and urging them to begin offering this important service to citizens in our community.
Marilyn Bouldin
Salida