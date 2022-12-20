Once again, the Salida community has come together in the best interest of our students. Last Tuesday, the Kesner Building was packed with over 65 volunteers and the entire Salida High School senior class for the Colorado Mountain College Career Day.
I have received so much positive feedback from the students and people involved. This was a huge success and couldn’t have been done without all of the support from our community businesses. I want to say thank you to the following, and we look forward to seeing you at the next CMC Career Day:
High Country Bank, Collegiate Peaks Bank, First Colorado Land Office, First Street Family Health, Salida Clinic, Fading West, Monarch Mountain, Salida Young Life, Salida Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, State Farm Kate Woolman, Boys & Girls Club, Guidestone Farms, Heart of the Rockies Homes, Chaffee County Economic Development Council, 12 Peak Farms, Relaxation Dental, Salida Fire Department, Faricy Boys, Salida Fire Extinguisher, Trout Unlimited, MapTek, SGM, Salida High School staff, Salida Police Department, Salida Armed Forces, PAX 8, Colorado Mountain College staff, Microsoft, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Davis Hauser Contruction, Emily Marquis Inc., The Mountail Mail, Macy College Consulting, WoodSmith, Imbue Partners, Gary Olsen Construction, and the seniors of Salida High School.
Fred Maxwell, internship coordinator,