Dear Editor:
“You have made it clear you condone domestic violence,” said a female Salidan to Mayor P.T. Wood and city council on Jan. 22, 2019, weeks after they voted to retain Drew Nelson as city administrator.
Many Salidans know the story; others in Chaffee County may not. But former Mayor P.T. Wood is running for Chaffee County commissioner and labeled his “leadership” as Salida mayor a major reason you should vote for him.
The controversy? Mayor Wood and council hired Drew as Salida city administrator without disclosing his recent criminal record. Eight months before, on Jan. 22, 2018, Drew Nelson was arrested for “domestic violence.” Charges included “menacing,” “prohibited use of weapons” and “reckless endangerment.”
Salida citizens detected Sky-Hi News articles about the Winter Park city manager, which involved severe intoxication, eight rounds fired from a .45 handgun and threats against his wife with a 10-pound sledgehammer. Children were present in the home.
Drew Nelson was somehow allowed to plead to lesser charges, had his record expunged and was sentenced to counseling and nine months probation. He resigned from Winter Park.
Response from all sides of the political aisle was immediate. Citizens rallied, writing letters and speaking in council meetings. Their rational, legal and emotional pleas fell on deaf ears. The official response was a litany of excuses. P.T. Wood told us the news article wasn’t accurate, Drew Nelson had been thoroughly vetted, Winter Park officials had said great things about Drew, and we should just trust the process. An information request to the City of Salida for the extensive vetting that was done prior to hiring yielded this response: no documents existed.
Despite case records having been expunged (unheard of for a domestic violence arrest), information requests to Grand County yielded the original arrest affidavit and Drew Nelson’s separation agreement from Winter Park. Drew’s former employers and co-workers were not allowed to say anything disparaging about him. So much for extensive vetting. Further, the arrest affidavit not only confirmed the news articles were backed by official documentation, but the full details were actually worse than the articles had let on.
P.T. Wood was either wrong or had been lying to the public. In either case, he refused to address these issues, despite public demands.
Without a logical justification, Drew Nelson was retained and continues as city administrator nearly four years later.
Most times voters are forced to guess how politicians might handle themselves given the power of office. P.T. Wood’s actions in the Drew Nelson matter are a case study in what not to do: discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/what-you-need-to-know-about-pt-wood/193. You will find video of Salidans speaking both for and against Drew Nelson and a variety of documents.
This is the first time P.T. Wood is facing a contested election since the events in 2018. If he can defend his actions to the public, he should do so. Chaffee County commissioner is a powerful position with a four-year term. Please be fully informed before deciding who deserves your vote.
Vince Phillips,
Salida