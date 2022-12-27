Dear Editor:

This letter is to inform council/Salida I am filing a referendum on Ordinance 2022-24, which levies two different taxes on all Salida short-term rentals. The people of Salida will determine whether these taxes, initiated by Salida City Council and narrowly approved on the Nov. 8 ballot, will take legal effect or be rescinded. I believe the process was rushed and the facts were never fully understood by the public.