This letter is to inform council/Salida I am filing a referendum on Ordinance 2022-24, which levies two different taxes on all Salida short-term rentals. The people of Salida will determine whether these taxes, initiated by Salida City Council and narrowly approved on the Nov. 8 ballot, will take legal effect or be rescinded. I believe the process was rushed and the facts were never fully understood by the public.
My home is a resource I am fortunate to have. Though I have another job, I work hard putting my house to work in support of myself and my family.
What are the tax increases? First is a $15/bedroom tax. My house is three-bedroom, so I would be paying $45/night based on bedrooms, not occupancy. The second is a $1,000/year operating fee, in addition to the permit fee. These additional taxes, if applied, will completely destroy the business I have worked hard to build.
The City of Salida refused to acknowledge there are different classifications of short-term-rental operators on the ballot. Although it was within their realm, they didn’t want to “confuse” the voters. Many of us are longtime locals who want to continue to live in Salida, although the cost of living has gone sky high.
For federal and state, if you make more money, you pay more taxes. Make less, pay less. It’s a tiered, progressive system. These new taxes in Salida are regressive and would put out of business the exact STR owners who need the income the most. The wealthy investor will be least impacted, while small operators like my children and I won’t make it. It’s a class war.
The irony? I will be paying into an “affordable housing” fund for individuals who are in a higher income bracket than myself, who likely have not lived in Salida as long. Ironically, my annual income would qualify my children and me for “low-income” housing. I sincerely engaged with council repeatedly. The message I received: They didn’t care if the primary homeowner was pushed out of renting, if they were able to collect more tax dollars. It would be for the benefit of the community. There was no consideration for longtime locals and multigenerational families. I now deeply question the core values of those operating our town.
The city also invoked an emergency declaration so 2022-24 would take effect Jan. 1, instead of waiting the customary 30 days. They cite “an emergency exists and that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public, health, safety and welfare and financial well-being of the city.”
By law there should be a written justification of why this is true, and there isn’t. I question whether the law is being followed and do not believe the desire of council to tax my meager income to spend on others constitutes an “emergency.” The only emergency I see is the direct threat to the well-being of my family.