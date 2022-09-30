I will be right to the point. I also love and support our flag, this country and the entire Constitution, including the First Amendment.
However, the thing that you are missing is that what makes most of the flags that line our highways divisive is that many of them are accompanied by “F Joe Biden,” “Joe Biden Sucks,” “Let’s Go Brandon,” “Trump 2024,” “Don’t Blame Me I Voted for Trump” flags, or other like messages.
So these folks are not “reminding us that we are all Americans, no matter which side of politics … you are on’’; they are proclaiming their divisive political nature. So perhaps if they simply displayed only the stars and stripes, they would be received better.
I will also add that, inevitably, flag shards will end up littering our beautiful countryside, as well as our precious Arkansas River (love of country includes loving the actual country).
One last point, I would like to remind folks that to truly respect the flag, one must adhere to the code, (like in not displaying dirty or tattered flags, or flags touching ground, fences,or vegetation, etc.), and in this case another clause, directly from the U.S. Flag Code, that is applicable is:
“§6. Time and occasions for display:
It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.”
This is something that I learned in Boy Scouts and that my father had us adhere to, and I would make a guess that many of these folks displaying all of these flags are present or ex-military personnel that are well aware of the code.
So possible solutions are: Illuminate the flags at night (not practical, and would create lots of light pollution), take them down at night (also not practical) or only display a manageable number of flags (practical, best solution).