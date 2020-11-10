Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I think the 2020 presidential election will go down as the most consequential election in American history. No matter who wins. Personally, I have no idea.
That’s because the words you’re now reading were written before Election Day. In effect, this letter is a message from your past, gentle readers. To you who are living in America’s post-election era and actually know the results.
Or not.
If you recall, in pre-election America, we believed the results wouldn’t be known for days, weeks or even months. Which gave many of us extreme angst.
Fortunately, this tension was somewhat relieved by futurists at the South Hoboken Institute of Technology, who identified five possible outcomes of the 2020 presidential election and ranked the probability of each.
(Note: “Hanky panky,” below, refers to various Republican election-stealing tactics including: lawsuits to suppress votes by disqualifying mail-in ballots on bogus technicalities; lawsuits challenging the certification of Biden electors in key states; preventing the Electoral College from declaring an official winner on Dec. 14; and throwing the election into the newly sworn-in Congress on Jan. 6, who would have 14 days until Inauguration Day to decide on a president.)
The institute’s 2020 election probabilities:
1. Trump Landslide (5 percent)
A tsunami of “shy” Trump voters shocks the world. (And the pollsters.) A genuine Trump landslide and clear mandate for a second term. Hanky panky: None.
2. Trump Close Win (10 percent)
Trump outperforms the polls, resulting in a narrow but legitimate Electoral College victory, while massively losing the popular vote – 2016 redux. Hanky panky: Minimal.
3. Trump-Biden Tossup (20 percent)
A jump ball for the White House, with razor-thin margins in multiple battleground states. A knife fight for the critical number of 270 electors. Blood in the courts, in Congress, in the streets. Hanky panky: Maximum.
4. Biden Close Win (40 percent)
Biden wins enough key states to give him a narrow Electoral College victory. Hanky panky: Moderate to maximum, depending on: a) the narrowness of the margins in key battleground states; and b) the strength of Trump’s grip on the Republican Party.
5. Biden Landslide (25 percent)
Science, reason and common decency crushes Trump and Trumpism. A blue tsunami sweeps Democrats into power in the Senate and state legislatures across the country. Hanky panky: None.
Institute analysts assessed that a Biden landslide would ignite a critical mass of traditional Republicans, eager to purge the party of the Trump death cult and return to normalcy. They quickly surrender to the obvious Democratic victor.
Further, the Hoboken futurists predicted that, in defeat, Trump would vanish from public view on Inauguration Day and resurface in a small Middle Eastern country without extradition. Leaving President Biden, a Democratic Congress – and the smoking ruin of the Republican Party – to govern a country crippled by a pandemic, recession and the deepest political divisions since the Civil War.
In any case, the future is almost here …
Marty Rush,
Salida