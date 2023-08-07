Dear Editor:
On Aug. 4, Andi Wilkerson retired from Chaffee Shuttle (Neighbor to Neighbor). For 17 years, she was the stabilizing force throughout the many changes as this indispensable local nonprofit grew.
I have always known (as a former member and past president of the board of directors) that, without a doubt, Andi would have the answer to almost any problem that arose. She dealt with CDOT, Medicaid and all things financial with quiet expertise – and solved personal and office problems equally well.
While I know that she will cringe when reading this, the county, community and Chaffee Shuttle owe her their deepest gratitude. Well done, Andi.
Patricia Ruth Maher,
Salida