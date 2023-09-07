Dear Editor:
I would like to add my 2 cents worth to Vince Phillips’ letter “Serious flaws in election system.” Anyone interested should watch the 2006 HBO documentary “Hacking Democracy” (HackingDemocracy.com) about how a Diebold voting machine works. You will find it extremely interesting.
Diebold became election software and systems in 2009 and was purchased by Dominion in 2010. Think about it.
I also want to add my 2 cents worth in on Jerry Raski’s letter “Heed socialisms cautionary tales.” What I didn’t find in his letter was that under a socialist government the political elites always live in luxury, eating prime rib or filet mignon while the useless asses will eat manufactured meat or insects. Also, why do dirt-poor politicians like the Clintons, Obamas, Sanders, Bidens, McConnells, etc. leave the office millionaires? Doesn’t that make you think? Wake up, America, before it’s too late.
Harley G. McKinney Jr.,
Salida