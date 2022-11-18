As I get older, fewer occasions have the power to “knock my socks off.” But that is just what happened last Saturday,
This is written with heartfelt thanks to the family, friends and fellow poets who spoke at the Laurie James memorial tribute. Each contributed to recognition of her many, many outstanding talents and contributions to our little community. Yay for Laurie!
I also believe I speak for the audience when I say there was magic in that gathering of so many of our regional poets. Oh the words! I swear I could see spirits rising to play among the beautifully hewn rafters of our Methodist church.