Dear Editor:
Hard Rock gravel pit should be granted their expansion permit by the Bureau of Land Management. This business was established prior to 1977 but it was owned by another family as early as 1965 when the power line was built.
The City of Salida had a small asphalt plant and a small crusher in the area. Also, Chaffee County has a gravel pit in the area.
A long established business should not be denied the means to expand. Forcing them to shut down would result in a loss of jobs, plus the trickle down effect to contractors and other businesses.
The people who built homes in the area knew the plant was there and now they complain.
The trail builders and users also came much later and would now like to have their way for more trails at the expense of this company. It is not like Salida is lacking in trails. I might add that these trails and homes have had a devastating effect on big game hunting in this area.
Why couldn’t a compromise be reached on this particular trail? There is plenty of room to modify it to where everyone could be happy.
In conclusion, I guess the old-timers will just have to remember our beautiful mountains and town the way they used to be.
Michael F. Brazil
Salida