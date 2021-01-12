Dear Editor:
It is not always gratifying to be proven right.
In my recent letter to the editor I accurately predicted that the 74 or so million Americans who voted for Donald Trump would be blamed for everything wrong with this country during the past four years.
To the point, one of our local pundits (Rob Dubin, Salida, Jan. 8 letter to the editor) asserts that we reprehensible Republicans are collectively at fault for the recent disastrous events “knowing in the back of our minds” that things would play out in such a tragic manner.
Yep, you bet, that was what we were banking on all along. It was a shame that it was such a spontaneous event that many of us could not book a flight in time to join in the mayhem and violence.
And the editor and publisher of this paper obviously could not make an appearance, having been thrown under the bus in the same rant.
I truly wish that some of these blame-game players would forgo the opinion column and stick to the crossword puzzles.
And so we are urged “to get back on track” in Chris B. Miller’s Jan. 8 letter, in which Donald Trump is not to blame for COVID-19, albeit “thousands have died because of his poor response.”
Hair splitting, perchance? I guess there is a “never mind” attitude when it comes to the Obama-Biden response to H1N1 in the not too distant past.
I am heartened to learn that this caring Democrat has expressed sorrow for such a despicable reprobate as I.
It gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling all over which I will gladly share with those who seem to gloat over the recent tragic events and employ political shaming as a means to silence half the 2020 voters of this great nation.
And yes, we can all agree we need to move this country forward, but I am not entirely sure we can agree on the manner in which this is done.
I believe I speak for the majority of conservatives who do not subscribe to the spend-spend more solution the Democratic party just seems to love.
Elaine Loeffel
Salida