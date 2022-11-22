Dear Editor:
One doesn’t need hard evidence to be suspicious of the recent election results. All that is needed is logic and deductive reasoning.
There were many unusual issues that cropped-up over the last two years that angered people of all political persuasions. This anger logically should have brought about a swift regime change at all levels of government. Issues like the COVID mandates and lockdowns that negatively impacted or ruined people’s small businesses, individual careers and the once-free economy.
We now see that the emergency powers given by the people to our representatives were abused. This abuse broke the trust in our so-called leaders. We were also abused by the now socialized healthcare industry, specifically their overseers like the CDC, the AMA, big pharma and the executive branch.
They never apologized for the disinformation or vaccine injuries. Using coercion instead of persuasion, they negatively impacted the people who trusted them. It wasn’t the science; it was their unreasonable behavior that made me suspicious. They threatened the doctors who dared ask reasonable questions, and consequently we couldn’t get their independent care advice. Doctors suddenly became concerned for their jobs and licenses.
COVID and the associated remote learning exposed what the schools were teaching our kids. Parents at home with them were shocked at the curriculum; it was not at all what we expected and assumed was being taught. This led to a groundswell of angry parents and “mama bears.”
Inflation was a top issue for voters. Normally, the government (and Federal Reserve Bank) keep inflation at an imperceptible (but not inconsequential) 2 percent year over year. Lately however, with their purposeful assault on affordable and reliable energy as well as deficit spending, government-induced inflation is raging, which hurts the poor and middle class the most, the very people they say they are helping.
This recent surge in inflation has set people back four to five years in earned pay raises and at least 20 percent reduction in their life savings. The people had many reasons to be upset and angry with the politicians in charge.
There are more issues, but my point is most voters were ready for regime change. They had been hurt by their government in a very real way. Yet we didn’t get that regime change. Why? People don’t change their mind at the last minute and vote differently. It defies logic. I don’t have hard evidence, but I deduce that we do not have free and honest elections. It is the only logical conclusion.
Mark Kostelic,
Salida