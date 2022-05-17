Dear Editor:
Recent local current events evoke distrust in our local government and judiciary.
It seems fiscally irresponsible to ask taxpayers to approve a six-figure salary and benefits for an “administrative assistant.”
Over 70,000 hours and years of investigation for Ms. Morphew proved nothing.
The Chaffee County judiciary has been labeled “egregious and perjurious” by multiple legal experts.
Further troubling is the claim the legal expert expressed for the many who have historically been subjected to the Chaffee County judiciary.
Our city attorney and city administrator have publicly discredited their oaths of office.
Video online shows their obvious intoxication and attempts to influence the police officers’ arrest based upon their positions.
The two attempted a “duck and run.” A loud shout-out to the Salida PD. No one is above the law in America. The story suppressed for a month.
In 2017 I approached the Salida City Council with my concern for affordable housing.
I referenced the success of the Riverbend Apartments on Holman Avenue. The project was built in 1995; since then no significant action has been taken.
The Salida PD reports “no increase in crime,” yet the crime reported appears more violent and financially motivated. Identity theft devices, bank fraud, bad checks, shootings, criminal trespass and multiple fugitives of justice find refuge in our county.
Our election clerk and a private citizen have been subjected to harassment and property damage due to their job title and expression of beliefs. Bulletproof glass has been installed in Lori Mitchell’s office.
Our world both locally and nationally feels unsafe and unpredictable.
Distrust in all is pervasive.
The citizens/taxpayers of our county deserve a state of Colorado financial audit as well as a state of Colorado audit by the Independent Ethics Commission of our governmental agencies.
It is the best way to dispel the cloud of “conspiracy.”
Patricia J. Walters,
Salida