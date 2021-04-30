Dear Editor:
What happens when affording housing becomes unaffordable?
Chaffee Housing Trust in collaboration with Salida is building six “affordable housing“ units at Third St. and E Crestone. Salida’s role was to donate the land.
A portion of E Crestone was vacated and merged with two adjoining lots. This neighborhood disruption by one estimate cost Salida taxpayers $644,000, a subsidy of over $107,000/each of the six housing units.
State law requires a public vote to give away city land used for a government purpose. Salida denied there was a government purpose. When they were shown a sewer line runs under the property, Salida quietly relocated it on our dime to side-step input from the voter.
City council passed Ordinance 2020-13, which transferred the property to Chaffee Housing Trust. In return, the Trust legally agreed to build six new residential units to sell or rent “at or below 80 percent Area Median Income.” End of story?
In early April, with excavation well underway, Ordinance 2021-04 appeared, replacing 2020-13.
Since neither Salida nor the press publicized the details of this change, an investigation was warranted. Buried in a council meeting packet was a March 29 letter from Chaffee Housing Trust Executive Director Read McCullough, requesting a change of terms.
Blaming increased building costs, two of the six units must now rent at 100 percent AMI. This means for two 2-bedroom units a rent increase from $1,284 (80 percent AMI) to $1,605 (100 percent AMI). This is affordable?
It gets better. In return allowing this increase, Read offered: “To bring benefit to the city, we would be happy to offer the city first right of refusal on the rentals whenever there is a change of occupancy.”
Chicago politics at its finest! Does this constitute a bribe? While I am sure that many city employees struggle with housing, they have salary/benefits exceeding most Salida workers. How is this blatant favoritism justified?
The Mountain Mail ignores problems with Chaffee Housing Trust, but also failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest: John Goetz is a member of the Trust’s board of directors, and the recipient of one of the Trust’s affordable housing units. He is also the brother of Mountain Mail Managing Editor Paul Goetz. In a small town, these types of conflicts are inevitable. Please disclose this yourself so I am not forced to.
From the Trust’s website: “What We Do: Once a home is in the CHT inventory, it is permanently dedicated to housing low-income families.” The E Crestone development now has two of six units which fail this criteria. Has the Trust’s charter changed?
Where does this leave us? Council will undoubtedly pass this gutted affordable housing ordinance in their next meeting. The Trust received free land and other public money grants.
What land developer wouldn’t like that deal? Chaffee Housing Trust will then sell or rent these units, and the cash goes into their fattening bank account. The Trust and a few city employees will profit from this development. The rest of us are told to shut up and pay the tab. Nice.
Vince Phillips
Salida