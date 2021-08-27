Dear Editor:
Random and not-so-random acts last week showcased my fellow citizens at their best.
As I stepped outside one morning after the doorbell rang, a large package sat on my porch.
Knowing I couldn’t pick it up myself, I closed the door. The doorbell rang again, and a man stood outside the door holding the package, asking “where do you want this?”
Unbeknownst to me, he had seen me at the door with my cane, parked his car and came to carry my package inside.
I regret I did not get his name, but should he read this I want him to know it meant so much for a stranger to take the time to help another stranger.
This kind man could not have known that I’d just received word that my grandson Nick Perschbacher had been in a serious accident, and it was weighing heavily on my mind if he’d survive. What a wonderful act of kindness he offered and I received.
A second act of kindness soon followed. The fine pizza place called Amicas recently held a fundraiser where they donated all their profits earned between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to Nick Perschbacher’s Go Fund Me campaign. An impressive amount has been raised through the kindness of his friends, family, community of Salida and once again kind strangers.
At the ripe old age of 91, these simple but caring acts of random kindness make me feel less alone and my family feels comforted by the knowledge that Nick will continue to receive support through the difficult recovery which lies ahead.
Thank you for random acts and not-so-random acts of kindness.
Continue random acts for others, for whom like me, a little kindness could make all the difference in their day.
Ray Perschbacher,
Salida