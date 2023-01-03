I am a regular reader of the letters to the editor. I am also curious how some still support the misinformation and attacks that happen, here and on social media.
I have lived in this valley for over 30 years; apparently some think their longevity here makes them more important than others that choose to live here. I am so inclined to write a letter as Dana Nachtrieb thinks his life choices are the only ones to follow. I love Frank Waxman’s intelligent letters. He is an educated man that worked for both Republicans and Democrats. Thank you!
First of all, anyone with half a brain knows the president has nothing to do with oil prices. The global economy and Russia attacking Ukraine have had a huge impact on gas prices. We all know Donald Trump, the most disgraceful president in the world, is in bed with Putin. That aside, oil companies are responsible for the price at the pump.
And the immigration crisis is because people in third-world countries want a better life. We should welcome them and put them to work. Aren’t you just a bit disgusted with Greg Abbott just shipping them off? There is a huge worker shortage in this country.
I have talked to local business owners and they would welcome them here to work and make a better life for their families. Aren’t we all descendants of immigration? Unless you are a Native American, that makes you a racist.
I am privileged to live in Chaffee County where most people don’t embrace anger, hatred and right-wing fake news.