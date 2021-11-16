Dear Editor:
It was disappointing to learn that the Chaffee County development code has not changed even though the community worked alongside county officials from 2018-2020 to create new growth guidelines.
Last Tuesday at the county Planning Commission meeting, it was realized that almost four years later, they are still evaluating new development proposals with a code that has not implemented the strategies of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
This plan outlines development guidelines for future rural/agricultural land use calling for “very low density residential in character.” The envisioned density range is 0.5 dwelling units per acre, which means a house should not be built on less than a 2-acre parcel. Shouldn’t the county have been able to implement code revisions reflecting the community’s vision in the two years since publication of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan?
As our county character continues to erode with the conversion of agricultural land to dense housing developments, yet another sketch proposal was put before the planning commissioners last Tuesday. Timber Creek Ranch is a proposed 184-acre housing development just west of Longhorn Ranch on CR 160, 1.6 miles north of Salida.
The planning staff encouraged the developer to transform his development plan into a “cluster” plan, essentially an olive branch acknowledgement of the Comprehensive Plan. The proposal retains 115 acres as irrigated open space and crams 59 home sites into 60 acres of approximately 1 acre in size. The Planning Commission indicated that this style of development “checked a lot of boxes” regarding the Comprehensive Plan. Perhaps it does if you can disregard the 59 homes on small lots, all with a need for well and septic, trees, vegetation and water rights.
Cluster development works better in town where there is city water and sewer. This approach is inconsistent with keeping rural character. It will stand as a stark, Aurora-style housing development that will obstruct the landscape view and cause a substantial increase in daily traffic on the designated CR 160 bike route.
My husband and I share the concerns raised that resulted in the development of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. The community said, “Keep the town, town and the country, country.” Small developments of no less than 2-acre lots should be the minimum near town. We understand that some development is inevitable. But it must be done in a way that honors the revised vision of the community’s plan for growth.
The next meeting on this conceptual proposal is 9 a.m. Nov. 16 with the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners will comment on this proposal for the first time. I sincerely hope for a more balanced discussion of county character versus growth. This discussion is critical to the future character, lifestyle and historic dignity of rural Chaffee County.
Wendy Wolfe,
Salida