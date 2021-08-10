Dear Editor:
Thank you for the recent article explaining the presence of the many American flags adorning fence posts along U.S. 285 like Burma Shave signs of yore.
It’s well within the rights of property owners along the highway to fly any flag they choose to. But to say that the display of so many American flags makes no political statement in these very divisive times is like saying the Confederate flag is just a symbol of individual freedom and has nothing to do with slavery, racism and the oppression of black people.
It’s a sad fact that today the American flag has come to be associated with right-wing politics in our country.
Like many American men my age I was drafted back in the ’60s, before I could legally drink alcohol or vote.
Most of us were shipped off to Vietnam, supposedly to keep the scourge of communism from invading our very shores.
Today I choose not to fly a flag at my house, but on Memorial Day I can’t keep from remembering and thinking about each and every guy in my unit who didn’t come back.
I have no problem at all with folks flying American flags outside their homes on holidays, or at any time for that matter, but to festoon miles of highway with endless flags is overkill and cheapens the patriotic gesture in my opinion.
Perhaps the time and resources would be better spent contributing to the many fine organizations that try to help our veterans recover from the physical, mental and emotional scars they’ve suffered in service to our country.
In the 1960s Lady Bird Johnson initiated a program to beautify the nation’s highways, ridding them of junk yards, derelict buildings and mindless advertising. She thought the peerless American landscape spoke for itself and didn’t need billboards or other messaging to augment it.
A patriotic woman she was, but I have to think, were she to drive down U.S. 285 today and see all those flags, she would be dismayed.
Wrap yourself in a flag if you must, but please leave the countryside alone.
John Dodd,
Poncha Springs