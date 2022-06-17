Dear Editor:
The Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy (CWFIMA) appreciates the support given to us by the Salida/ Poncha Springs communities during our stay in your area.
During the week, we conduct fundraisers for our Firefighter Benefit Fund, which is administered through the Upper Arkansas Valley Wildfire Foundation. We hold a silent auction and golf tournament to support this fund. Local businesses donated many items for the silent auction as well as the golf tournament, and we would like to recognize them for their support.
Hole sponsors for the golf tournament: Jerry and Shirley Dominick, Creekside Chalets/HighCountry Handwash.
Thanks to these local merchants for silent auction items: Aksels, Salida Mountain Sports, Amicas Pizza, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Boathouse Cantina, Pizza Rio, Brady’s West, Salida Ace Hardware, Elevation Beer Co., Salida Stove and Spa, Eye Candy, Season’s Celebrations, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Sharpe Equipment and Irrigation, Legends Kitchen & Bath, Sure Stay Plus Hotel, The Mixing Bowl, Vital Living, Wild Horses Salon, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery and Rock-N-Row Rafting.
One hotly contested item is the generous donation of a chainsaw by Murdoch’s.
We also want to express our thanks to those sponsors who supported our Firefighter BBQ.
A shout out to: Collegiate Peaks Bank, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, High Country Bank, Pinon Vacation Rentals, Janine Marr – Home Smart Preferred Realty, F Street Five & Dime, Down Trailhead Home Team Realtors and Lee Shawhan Accounting.
There is a good reason this is the fourth time the academy has been held in the Salida/Poncha Springs communities, and we look forward to our next opportunity to be here.
Greg Heule, public information officer,
Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Management Academy