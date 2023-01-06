Dear Editor:
Why do people move to Salida? Slower pace? Less people and traffic? Walkable neighborhoods lacking congested housing? Low crime? Peaceful atmosphere, day and night?
Some city staff criticize Salidans who resist increased density. They say change is inevitable, so naturally we must embrace their agenda. But who works for whom? If the majority of Salida citizens disagree with their agenda, why are they still trying to force it on us?
Maybe we don’t want change simply for the sake of change. After all, not all change is created equal, and certainly not all change is good. Is the mainstream opinion of Salida residents to keep the “small-town feel” throughout Salida versus just having the six blocks downtown be the “small-town” facade surrounded by new, overcrowded developments?
So how do these overcrowded developments bring beauty to Salida? How will more traffic and less peaceful living enrich our lives? If people want to live in congested areas, they don’t move to Salida, but seek Front Range and larger cities.
Constructing crammed developments is destroying what is left of our small town. What will the resulting toll be on our water, roads, grocery stores, etc.? Increased population requires more services, which overburden existing infrastructure, forcing tax increases on existing residents to pay for costly upgrades to accommodate newcomer population growth.
If you want crowds, nightlife and noise, Salida isn’t for you. If you want malls, many big-box stores and traffic, Salida isn’t for you. If you don’t want to see big city congestion and roads jammed with cars, then be sure to tell the city you like Salida being Small Town USA. These overcapacity developments are “build it and they will come” and aren’t built with current residents in mind.
Salida doesn’t even collect property tax anymore (Ordinance 2008-34), so this increased density isn’t even adding to city coffers. When the city changed the 2018 inclusionary housing requirements of 80 percent area median income to now 120, 140 and 160 percent AMI in 2022, did it show they don’t care about affordable housing?
The city says they want to prevent sprawl into the county when they actually have no say over what is built in the county. Is the city perhaps saying anything and everything to justify their preconceived plan for uncontrolled growth?
As city staff have never met a development they didn’t like and knowingly encourage developers (especially out-of-area developers) to ignore our codes, one could conclude the city’s vision is the only one that matters. Please inform the city their priority must be existing residents, not developers and second homeowners.
Salida succeeds as a tourist destination because it is a real town, populated by real people. Attempts to turn Salida into a cookie-cutter replica of other places are utterly misguided.
The city believes those who disagree with their hubristic vision are wrong, but the city needs to be of service to citizens first over developers. Salida can’t grow big and still retain our “small-town feel.”
Melanie Cymansky,
Salida