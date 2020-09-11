Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor emphasized the desirability of “smart brains” for a County Commissioner. The point is well taken:
BA, English and political science, Mercer University, Macon, Georgia.
MA, international relations, Alliant International University, San Diego, California.
Distinguished Graduate and School of Advanced Warfighting (SAW) selectee, Marine Corps Command and Staff College, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virgina.
Joint and Combined Warfighting School, Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia.
The NATO School Oberammergau, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama.
Keith Baker brings this education and the dedication it took to achieve it with him to work every day on behalf of Chaffee County.
Just like you wouldn’t go to a Doctor without a medical degree or let an unlicensed engineer design a bridge. We need a commissioner with leadership training.
Baker’s leadership training is part of the experience, knowledge, intelligence, and integrity he brings to the job of county commissioner.
Vote for Baker for the best future for Chaffee County and its citizens. We need his “smart brains.”
Joanne Allen
Nathrop