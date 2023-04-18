I would like to respond to a recent posting from Kristi Miller on the Salida Community Facebook page, which asked, “If you had a 12.12-acre parcel of land along the downtown Arkansas River …” It’s clear it’s addressing the sub-Sahara-looking desert plot across the river. .
I have quite literally given 20 years of thought to my response. I would develop a number of artists’ studios, based on a plan created by my hometown of Grapevine, Texas. Though I would probably expand even what they have: metal artists, jewelers, pottery, glass, wood, etc., It’s an idea created from a hybrid of G-Town in Texas and Penland School of Arts and Crafts in North Carolina.
In Grapevine, artists run their own studios but also sign a contract with the city. They are mandated to be open during city-run events, which create more tourism and more revenue. Win/win for all.
You could possibly have a mixed use. But someone will have to address whiners who moved downtown but can’t deal with a little bit of music, let alone living in a vibrant artistic community.
This has long been an underused piece of real estate, and we could use it intelligently. Salida has the second Creative Arts District in Colorado. I was proud to create the sign (by the SteamPlant) along with many other Art In Public Places projects for the City that I am quite proud of. So, why not make an intelligent decision about this real estate?
On the Front Range, I was involved in creating unique teaching spaces in a maker’s space. If I had my way, we might include that as well (though the soon-to-be old firehouse looks pretty inviting, if you ask me).
We have a chance to make this town something amazing. Could we do mixed use so developers get their slice of the cheese? Absolutely. (and if you are a developer, feel free to contact me. My info is posted on a plaque just below the hawk on the pedestrian bridge next to the SteamPlant. I’m not that hard to find.)
There is always a way to make things work when a community works together, creating something synergistic. If you create another string of condos and nothing magical, no art studios, no cafes, nothing interesting, you will have created nothing. Let’s create something amazing! (All interested parties, please contact me.)