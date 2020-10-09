Dear Editor:
The day was cloudy as the great ship sped toward New York City as passengers enjoyed fine food and each other’s company. One could say the ship was like a small country with its diverse occupants, rich and poor.
The captain was in full command of the ship but he chose not to listen to the iceberg warnings.
Well the Titanic hit an iceberg about 10:40 p.m.
Did the captain try to hide the danger by not telling the passengers? No, within one hour people were wearing life jackets.
This is what happens on an airplane when passengers are in danger. The captain alerts the passengers.
It is the moral duty of those in charge to warn people if there is imminent danger to life. How much the Titanic sinking and killing many souls is like COVID-19 in America with more than 200,000 dead.
Captain Smith chose to speed and ignore ice warnings and President Donald J. Trump did not warn the public about the dangers of COVID-19.
In a series of recorded interviews, Bob Woodward, journalist, recorded Trump this winter at the White House for his book, “Rage.”
Trump made repeated statements that contradicted what he told the American public.
“This is deadly stuff,” Trump said on Feb. 7. “The virus is a killer. ...” More deadly than your strenuous flu and it will ‘miraculously’ disappear.
In April Trump told Woodward that the virus was “the plague” and “it’s so transmissible you wouldn’t believe it.”
All that time he publicly called on governors to lift state lock downs and dismissed the need for mask wearing and social distancing.
Trump told Woodward “I play it down” as “I do not want to create a panic.”
In Philadelphia Trump said he’d saved millions of lives, gave himself an “A” and compared himself to Churchill – good luck egoist.
The Boston Globe said “that Trump knowingly mislead the public about coronavirus.”
What would have happened if Trump had leveled with Americans and acted with strict public health measures and vigilant preparations. Could thousands of lives been saved?
Trump said Lysol and hydroxychloroquine would help. Consumed, it would clear COVID-19 from the lungs. Personally I think the secret is orange hair, which emits gama rays which attack the virus.
I hope Republicans will write a letter to The Mail answering is Trump morally responsible for the virus and what if Trump had told the honest facts to the American people back in February and March.
Could any of the 200,000 people that died been saved? Trump ridiculed sleepy Joe for wearing a mask and social distancing. So is Biden really that dumb?
David Hester
Buena Vista