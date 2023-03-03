Merle Baranczyk publishes The Mountain Mail. I believe he graduated from the acclaimed journalism school of the University of Wisconsin. As owner of The Mountain Mail he sets editorial policy and writes his own editorial twice a week. Unfortunately, he has chosen to be a partisan propagandist rather than a spreader of informed opinion.
On Feb. 7 he said the U.S. should have shot down the Chinese balloon as it entered the U.S. in Alaska. Does he have more information and expertise than the secretary of defense, director of national intelligence and the president of the USA combined? What security clearances does he have?
Today he claimed President Biden had “cognitive difficulties” implying because of them he misplaced classified files. Both former Vice President Pence and President Biden had a small number of classified documents in their homes. Neither one appears to have been personally involved in moving the documents out of the White House. Both were fully cooperative with authorities, allowed unencumbered searches of their homes and turned over the documents. Unlike the former president who oversaw removal of dozens of cartons of documents, refused to return them or even allow a search of his home. It took a legal search warrant to secure them.
He also accused President Biden of inappropriate words and “slips.” He must know that Biden has overcome a severe stutter disability. Since when is it OK to shame people for a physical disability and their efforts to conquer it? Shame on you, Merle.
These uninformed opinions are an embarrassment to our community. Please live up to the journalistic standards you were taught.