Dear Editor:
You know what would be fun? Having our Sailda City Council follow the codes they voted in. Council needs to stop kowtowing to developers and tell them to follow the codes. If not, council should just repeal building codes and developers can do whatever they want – which is exactly what council lets them do anyway.
The Gartzman 2-acre development requests many significant code overrides (Mountain Mail Aug. 18). They are seeking a 68 percent increase in density, increasing the limit of 41 units to 69 units. Additionally, they are pursuing an expansion of lot coverage, 63 percent coverage from the standard 45 percent. Furthermore, they are seeking an extension of maximum height from 35 feet to 40 feet.
Other alterations are a reduction of the single-family home lot size from 5,036 square feet to 2,300
square feet, lower the minimum required lot frontage from 37.5 feet to 32 feet, a reduction in the side setback from 5 feet to 3 feet and a reduction in the rear setback from 20 feet to 5 feet.
Sounds like he bought the wrong property for this dense development.
Council/mayor talks about “density” like it is a virtuous thing. Density will never equal affordability. But it does equal greatly increased profits for developers, while decreasing the value of surrounding properties. Council seems determined to create affluent developers at the expense of the citizens. People who want and enjoy density should live in areas that already provide this as a “service.” People do not move to Salida because of density, and they moved here, especially during COVID, to get out of dense cities.
When will the city say “enough” to developers who bought the wrong lot and want to put too many homes on too small of a lot?
Our council/mayor continue to pay lip service in talking about small-town character but don’t care what that actually entails – just the six blocks downtown? This council has done a consistently poor job of listening to citizens. They claim they want citizen participation and then just disregard citizens anyway. It appears their message is: Resistance is futile. How many referendums need to be done before this council learns and listens to citizens?
Vote out those who are up in November. Let’s see if the next group will actually listen to citizens and follow the codes.
Melanie Cymansky,
Salida