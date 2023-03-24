I am disappointed to see Sangre de Cristo Electric Association is proposing rate changes that are almost identical to the rates that were overwhelmingly rejected last year. The objections to these rates remain the same.
The rates are unfair to low-income and energy-efficient users. We have an affordable housing crisis in the county. Let’s not create an affordable electricity crisis as well. Why should the wealthiest members get a rate decrease? This is especially troubling when SDCEA admits that the new, overly complex rates are revenue neutral.
These proposed rates are clearly detrimental to members interested in sustainable energy. The ridiculously low net metering payback of 1.632 cents per KWh is a disincentive to invest in renewable energy. The new rates for EVs look like a trap to me. While the overnight charging rate looks good, buyer beware that you will be charged 53 cents per KWh for regular electric usage, which is almost 5 times the residential rate.
My biggest objection is increasing the Service Availability Charge by 45 percent. To charge a member $46.15 per month before they use 1 KWh is excessive. I strongly recommend decreasing this charge to be fair to low-income members.
We should be looking forward and encouraging renewable energy not clinging to the old fossil fuel model. The board listened last year; I hope they will do it again. Now is the time to be heard. Write the SDCEA board and let them know how you feel about the new rates.