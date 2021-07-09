Dear Editor:
Certainly, our education system, including continuing education for adults, should include frank discussions on American racism, an enduring residual of the open practice of slavery well established here even before the founding of our country. And given the persistence of systemic racism ever-present in our society and the recent seeming resurfacing and resurgence of racist behavior, we would do well to recognize the continued importance of such discussions.
Far from threatening the strength and stability of our country, academic studies of major societal trends and their widespread distribution and debate are essential to our ongoing efforts “to form a more perfect union.”
Simeon Thomas,
Salida