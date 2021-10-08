Dear Editor:
Multiple challenges today threaten our democracy. The most obvious of these threats include polarization, toxic political discourse, gridlock, the inordinate political power of concentrated wealth, increasing inequality in income, wealth and opportunity, and the seeming impossibility of overcoming any of these conditions.
Rather than legislating and deliberating, dispirited officeholders must continuously fund raise and interminably contest political campaigns. They must often rely on lobbyists paid by powerful moneyed interests to write the bills that become laws favoring those same powerful moneyed interests to the detriment of the public good.
Iron-fisted congressional leaders tightly control committee appointments and the scheduling – or refusal to schedule – of votes on bills essential to accomplishing the will of the people. On many issues Congress remains out of tune with a majority of Americans.
The resulting ineffectiveness of Congress – beyond incurring the exasperation of most citizens – has contributed to a presidency that exceeds its constitutional powers. In one 2018 estimate we risk a one-in-six chance of imminent democratic breakdown.
Political scientist Lee Drutman has asserted that we can overcome these challenges by changing the binary, fully divided and vitriolic two-party electoral system that currently dominates our politics and provides perverse incentives engendering unproductive, toxic behaviors among politicians and voters alike.
In his book “Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop,” Drutman, among other recommendations, advocates the adoption of rank-order voting, single-winner presidential and senatorial elections, multi-winner elections for representatives, an increase to between four and six political parties with proportional representation in Congress, an increase to 700 members in the House of Representatives and the elimination of primaries.
But how could we make these changes? Drutman cites Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, which grants states the right to regulate the congressional election process, but which also gives Congress the power to alter those regulations or make their own. For presidential elections states could opt for distributing their electoral college votes proportionately through multi-winner rank-order voting.
Why should we modify our electoral systems? Unless we regain control of these systems, we may soon reach an irreversible level of dysfunction. And Drutman’s prescriptions could relieve some of the pressure toward political extremes that we face today.
Individuals would no longer be forced to decide between only two parties; they could choose between more alternatives and more closely express their preferences. If their first choice failed, their second, third or later ranked choice would be recognized. As in many more successfully democratic governments, politicians would be required to form coalitions and work for compromise, focusing on governing rather than fighting as mortal enemies.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida