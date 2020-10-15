Dear Editor:
Buy local? If only I could.
Local stores and businesses are always asking us to buy local, use local contractors, if we don’t, they won’t be around.
So we try, but the problem is availability, and much more important attitude.
I try to work with local businesses and contractors, unfortunately, 80 percent of the time your calls are not answered or returned.
If you do find a contractor willing to work, half the time they don’t show up on time, or not at all, and don’t call.
If you complain, it’s always “We’re busy, hire somebody else if you don’t like it.”
If you buy a large item from local store and have an issue, it’s “tough, not my problem, call the 800 number.”
My family has been in this valley for 50 years and we understand there are unforeseen circumstances sometimes, particularly regarding the weather, but there is never an excuse for the attitude that now seems to be the “normal” here.
It would be much easier to “Buy Local” if the businesses that ask for our support would just treat us as if we mattered, after all, they want us to feel like they matter enough to be supported.
John Wuelzer
Salida