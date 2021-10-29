Dear Editor:
This election season, my vote for Salida school board goes to Jodi Petit. Jodi is an excellent problem solver, a dedicated community member and kind, fair human being.
Working on the school board requires a strong ability to think critically, solve problems and communicate clearly. Jodi teaches effective communication in writing and speaking to the United States Department of Defense. This shows that she has the skills needed to solve problems at the highest level and gives me immense confidence in her ability to work through challenging local issues.
Jodi also volunteers her time in the schools, community and acts as a substitute teacher, putting her in position to understand the needs of students and teachers. She approaches students with respect, kindness and understanding and always puts their needs first. Her fortitude and willingness to work hard is not only a good example for our kids, it’s a quality needed in our school board members.
The Salida School District may be small, but we have big problems to solve; electing board members with experience in logical, critical thinking matters more than ever. I absolutely trust her to think through problems without bias and take multiple perspectives into account.
No matter your political leanings, Jodi is the right candidate. As a parent, educator and community member, I feel relieved knowing she’s on the board because I’ve seen her in action and know she’s the one I want watching out for our kids.
I feel strongly that anyone who examines Jodi’s qualifications will understand just how invaluable she is on our school board. Jodi will truly represent every member of this community and I support her wholeheartedly.
Lisa Ledwith,
Salida