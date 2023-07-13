Dear Editor:
Thank you, Chaffee County community, for your help in making our 18th annual Family & Youth Initiatives fundraiser a success. We are grateful for all the event sponsors, local donors of silent auction items and the community members who helped make this a special event.
We raised over $24,000 this year. Those funds directly support the mission and programs of FYI in supporting youth and families in Chaffee County, whether that is setting up kids with mentors, offering free parenting classes for the community, providing direct support for individuals and families or working with community partners to cultivate positive relationships that empower youth.
Our theme for this year was "Join the Ripple Effect," and our fundraiser made it clear just how many people are involved in supporting our community, families and youth. The FYI team was honored to recognize several community partners at the event, as well as a youth and an adult volunteer of the year. If you missed the live music by The Stray Dogs this year, or didn't get to taste the delectable catering of Michelle Gapp, stay tuned for next year.
Andrea Schulz-Ward,
Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives