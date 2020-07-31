Schools starting with in-person instruction
Both Salida and Buena Vista school districts plan to reopen for fall classes in a “green zone” with in-person classes.
School board members in the two districts came to the same decision following recent meetings.
Those meetings were preceded by weeks of discussion among teachers and administrators.
While the schools will be conducting in-person classes, this school year will certainly look and be different from the norm.
To start, facemasks will be required for fifth grade and older students with masking “as feasible” for students in lower grades.
Other provisions include:
• Providing extra spacing between students to maintain social distancing protocols;
• Providing extra hand washing stations; and
• Providing basic health checks for all.
The Salida board also approved improvements to HVAC systems to provide increased air circulation along with improved filtering of air circulating.
Whether to conduct in-person classes or not depends on conditions in each community and district. Districts in areas with lower incidence rates of the coronavirus may be more comfortable opening schools to classes.
Salida area parents who do not want to send their children to school can opt for remote learning. The district created five full-time equivalent positions to supplement online classes.
District officials have set possible COVID days into the calendar at the school year’s end.
Officials have also noted that this is how the school year will start. Should conditions change, that is, if the virus flares up, the district would be reviewing the situation and acting accordingly.
This would mean putting in place additional restrictions up to shutting down in-person classes and going to remote learning, similar to how schools were operating in April and May.
It’s likely that at some point in the coming 10 months schools will be forced to go to a more restrictive regimen, even to the point of planning for this to happen.
Most everyone agrees that in-person learning is far more productive for students. Distractions are limited, teachers control classrooms and schedules, students learn from and are inspired by their peers, and instructors are close at hand to answer questions and assist students.
Conditions and circumstances can and likely will change as the school year progresses.
But at least to start, the county’s two school districts have made informed decisions to begin the year with in-person learning.
No break for fraud
While communities react and adjust to the pandemic, one area of life that continues all but oblivious to the coronavirus is attempts to defraud households and families.
A recent example we’re told is telephone callers claiming to represent a satellite television service offering system upgrades. Of course, the caller requests information, in some cases including asking for social security numbers.
The point is to be certain of who might be calling with an offer and, if there’s any question or doubt, call the company to confirm offers or activity before divulging any information.
County lifts fire ban
After being in place for nearly three months, Sheriff John Spezze this week lifted the Stage 2 fire ban, a relief for, among others, campers or those simply wanting an old-fashioned barbecue.
— MJB