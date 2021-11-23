Dear Editor:
Thank you to everyone who helped with the recent event to raise funds to help Mark Teague with medical bills.
Special thanks to Ken Brandon for providing the space at Box of Bubbles and lots of help with the event as well. Sincere thanks to Vickie Sue Vigil at The Mountain Mail for the ads. And huge thanks to all the wonderful artists who donated their time and artwork to the effort.
Thank you also to all the people who stopped by to see and purchase art. This community is awesome, and everyone’s help is greatly appreciated.
Sibyl Teague,
Poncha Springs