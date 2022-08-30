Dear Editor:
There is a right time and a right place.
In reading the front page of The Mountain Mail on Aug. 16, I was taken aback by the story about the city council’s work session, regarding the appointment for the Salida Planning Commission.
Some of the council members wanted to give the position to a woman, simply because she was a woman. Really?
Per the candidate’s own words, she has only attended one planning session, is not versed in the workings of the board, does not believe she has many qualifications for the board and states she is unfamiliar with the land use code or the comprehensive plan. Yet some of our city council representatives thought being a woman and a working mother was more important than actual qualifications.
In Friday’s Mountain Mail one of the council members tried to restate her position saying it wasn’t about gender, it was about class. Yes, one of our council members believes if we hire solely on expertise, we are somehow rewarding privilege and restricting certain demographics, per her own words.
It is lost on me what demographics or privilege has to do with appointing the right board member for the very important position on the Salida Planning Commission. Which by the way represents the citizens of Salida.
It seems to me if someone wants a seat on the Planning Commission, they might find the time to attend a few planning meetings to see how they work, or they would take the initiative to go online and read both the land use code and the comprehensive plan. Initiative has nothing to do with class or gender.
Our elected officials represent the thousands of citizens of the city of Salida and should be more concerned about appointing the best qualified person for any position as opposed to giving a working mother a leg up.
For a city council member to use the Salida Planning Commission to help solve whatever social injustices they believe exist, as opposed to appointing the best qualified candidate, is doing a huge disservice to the citizens of Salida.
There is a right time and a right place.
When I owned my own company, I took pride in the times I could give someone a leg up and make decisions not just based on expertise or qualifications, but I was not an elected official, I was a CEO.
The Salida Planning Commission, which represents the citizens of Salida, is hardly the right place to be giving someone a leg up.
Don Dubin,
Salida