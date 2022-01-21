Dear Editor:
While watching CNN, Secretary of State Blinken said he and President Biden were extremely concerned about the situation in Kazakhstan and Ukraine, where Russian troops had killed civilians and there could be an invasion across the border. Some soldiers are still using trenches from WWI. What does that tell you?
I also listened to MSNBC and ABC and heard about the possible invasion and impending doom.
I then listened to Fox to learn more about impending doom and how it could affect America. I did not hear about dangers in faraway lands, but something more sinister: that our southern border had been breached and we were not in control of our own border in Arizona, Texas, California and New Mexico.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott commissioned small rubber pontoon boats to be used on the Rio Grande River to try to stop hordes of illegal crossings by smugglers, terrorists and traffickers who bring humans seeking a better life in the USA.
So far 1.8 million people have crossed illegally.
Did you ever wonder what happens to some teenage girls? They are taken to “safe” houses, held captive and forced into prostitution.
Where is Kamala the border czar? She has waxed over the challenge.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other Western governors have begged, pleaded with President Biden for federal help to stop the invasion.
To date here is what President Biden and border czar Kamala Harris have said: nothing.
Some are now saying we have lost control of our southern border.
I listen in vain for a word of wisdom from our two liberal Democratic senators, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, but silence is their answer as they wax over the problem. Too many states have become dependent on the federal nipple and have tremendous indigestion.
The Arizona attorney general is concerned about the rise in fentanyl smuggling across our border. Latest stats are 113,000 died last year of fentanyl overdoses, and these stats are underreported. This is our USA, not some distant land. Did you ever think you would live to see the day when America lost control of its border?
The heroic, brave U.S. Border Patrol is outmanned and outgunned as Vice President Kamala Harris is too busy to help. Busy doing what?
I know in Chaffee County Joe Biden got lots of votes, yet I have never seen a letter in The Mountain Mail defending our open borders.
Maybe the liberals’ crocodile tears froze or got waxed over.
I’ll bet you dollars to doughnuts MJB would love to get a letter showing both sides of the border controversy.
At night illegal immigrants are taken from the border by Biden Airways and Kamala Bus Lines to cities across the United States.
Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to take some to Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard.
Would some liberal Democrat please explain why our “leadership” is more concerned about borders in distant lands rather than the American border? Which border holds more possibility of impending doom?
David Hester,
Buena Vista