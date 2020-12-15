Dear Editor:
Who took over for Jim Wilson? Even though Wilson belongs to a different political party than myself, he always represented Chaffee County and District 60 with integrity.
I have met Wilson in person several times, seen him speak at countless events and have enjoyed reading his “Takin’ It To The House” opinions.
He is the consummate gentleman, respectful of the position he was voted into and has the best interests at heart for all the constituents he served.
Ron Hanks, our new representative, has made a mockery of the position and himself and he has not even been sworn in yet.
His first action was to disrespect institution rules and get escorted out of the General Assembly.
He has displayed a total absence of decorum. Hanks should apologize to the citizens of District 60 and Wilson.
He has embarrassed himself and all the people he represents. The citizens of District 60 deserve much, much better. You will be missed Wilson, thank you for your honorable service.
Oliver Hersch
Salida