Dear Editor:
On July 19 Salida City Council reaffirmed Ordinance 2022-06, Residences at Salida Bottling Company, and reviewed the Nov. 8 ballot language. Salida voters will approve/repeal this development in response to a citizen-filed referendum.
Mayor/council were angry no one attended the meeting representing the referendum. The explanation? The meeting packet and statements made it obvious they would reaffirm SBC. Why waste everyone’s time? Further, what council wanted was someone to speak for the measly three minutes allowed, then be harangued endlessly from the bully pulpit for daring to challenge them.
Council lacks basic understanding of this referendum. Let me explain:
We want a thorough airing of issues, followed by a vote from an informed public, to decide the future of Salida. Should SBC be constructed as currently configured, in violation of 13 building codes?
I was even called out by Mayor Shore, who said I should “know full well how the process works.” I know how it worked when I was mayor: Builders followed our codes. Why have codes if you do not follow them?
Councilman Kasper said he was “appalled,” apparently by Salidans having a chance to vote. Watch (discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/is-the-salida-bottling-company-development-referendum-really-appalling/190). Kasper even requested future referendums be outlawed.
You know what I find appalling?
Hiring Drew Nelson as Salida city administrator in 2018 without revealing his domestic violence arrest involving intoxication, eight shots fired from a handgun and threats against his wife with a sledgehammer. Despite massive public outcry, council retained Nelson. Appalling.
In early 2022, Mayor Shore/Salida City Council hid for a month that Salida City Attorney Nina Williams was arrested for DUI with City Administrator Nelson riding shotgun. Despite bodycam video evidence, council has refused to investigate whether Nelson exerted undue influence on SPD officers to release Williams. Appalling.
City council wanted to cede land at Third and East Crestone to Chaffee Housing Trust. Since the property contained a sewer line, by law a vote of the people was required to authorize the giveaway. The sewer line was relocated to avoid a public vote. As abuses of power go? Appalling.
The Salida Crossings developer could no longer afford underground parking garages approved in the ordinance, instead proposing a daycare center in lieu of parking. Council recently approved this change. Salida Crossings is located within 1,000 feet of a marijuana dispensary, and by state law a daycare is disallowed. Council approved it anyway. Will the developer ultimately get reduced parking while never building this illegal daycare center?
Mayor Shore cannot claim ignorance now, since he wrote this 2014 editorial: “It was with great surprise and disappointment that I found out the town has given permission to a recreational dispensary to open in plain sight of the high school.” In 2014 outraged citizen Shore objected to a dispensary well over 1,000 feet away from the high school. Ill-advised but legal. In 2022 Mayor Shore approves of a childcare center located well under 1,000 feet from an existing marijuana dispensary. You guessed it! Appalling.
Jim LiVecchi,
former Salida mayor