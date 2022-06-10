Dear Editor:
We hosted one of the silliest and coldest golf scrambles in recent history with 18 teams, all who were eager to warm up in the golf club after their round. The temperature high was 39 degrees, and these well-seasoned golfers didn’t hesitate to layer up and give it their best shot at winning some titles.
Winners for the day were: Team Collegiate Peaks Bank captured low-gross honors with a score of 30. Second-place low gross went to Legends Kitchen & Bath with a score of 31. The low net title went to Mariposa Window & Door with a score of 21, and not far behind was team CJ & Company with a score of 23.4.
Men’s and women’s closest to the pin competition went to Colin Trollip and Mary Jo Hamilton. Most accurate drive was captured by Zach Tidechild and Lyla Shaver. Long drives were won by Zach Tidechild and Rachael Hoch.
New this year, Poncha Pub hosted a special pickle shot offering at hole No. 6. They were dressed as pickles, which made for some fun photo ops. As well, Distillery 291 had their trademarked Whiskarita cocktails prepared in the club for all players. Some added fun here for sure.
Special thanks to First Colorado Land Office and Pueblo Bank & Trust for sponsoring the food, and to the Golf Cabin Bar & Grill for hosting us, with food preparation by Mangia. Golf registration included green fees, four free mulligans, lunch and a beer or wine.
Thanks to our friend Ryan Lynch of American Family Insurance for the golf starter kits, and a big shout-out to Dow Stewart, golf pro of the Salida Golf Club, for helping manage the scramble.
Special thanks to Ryan of Ridgeline Signs for again making our sponsor signs. Those sponsors were:
Amicas Pizza, Aventa Credit Union, Brady’s West, City of Salida, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Connect for Health Colorado, Creekside Chalets, Distillery 291, Dragonfly Gifts, First Colorado Land Office, High Country Bank, High Side Bar & Grill, Integrity Tattoo & Piercing, Kate Woolman State Farm, Monarch Mountain, Mount Princeton Hot Springs, Poncha Pub, Pueblo Bank & Trust, Ridgeline Signs, Ryan Lynch Agency of American Family Insurance, Stotler & Young PC and Wright Insurance Agency.
Thanks to our chamber staff, Haley McCoy and Devon Dean for handling registration, and thanks to Jason Benci for the early morning sign placements out on the greens. For those who contributed to the swag bags, we appreciate you. Thanks to: Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Dragonfly Gifts, Poncha Pub, Aventa Credit Union, Fat Axes, Mount Princeton Hot Springs and Monarch Mountain.
Lastly, thank you to Heart of the Rockies Radio and The Mountain Mail.
Looking forward to next year’s scramble!
Lori Roberts, executive director,
Heart of the Rockies Chamber
of Commerce