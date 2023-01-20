I am writing to recognize Bob Christiansen and all he has done for our community over the years.
Bob was the director of Health and Human Services then later became the county administrator. Bob knows the value of community and working with partners. He was instrumental in starting so many of Chaffee County’s important services for children and families.
Boys & Girls Club was grown and initiated from a small program that Bob started, called Kid’s Campus. The Boys & Girls Club is such an important part of our community and a great place for kids.
Bob started the Family & Youth Initiatives branch of DHS as a prevention program to support families before they need services from DHS. Out of FYI came Nurturing Parenting, Youth in Action and Chaffee County Mentors. Build A Generation, another project that thrived under his administration, helped identify gaps and needs in our community and work to fill those gaps.
One project that is near and dear to my heart and couldn’t have happened without his support is the Salida Early Childhood Center. In fall 2006 Bob, myself and several other vested community members traveled the state to tour the best early childhood centers and to take note of what would be best for our community. His support helped us to secure over half of the grant funding for our facility.
Bob has always been a kind, thoughtful leader in our community. I would like to thank him for all he has done and wish him a very happy retirement! It is much deserved, and our community is a better place because of Bob Christiansen.