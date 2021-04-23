Dear Editor:
I’m responding to Joe Biehner’s letter in the Mountain Mail of April 9, “Conveniently not mentioned video.”
On Dec. 16, 2020, I made an open records request to the County requesting a copy the surveillance video of the Chaffee County 2020 general election.
I was told that it would cost $6,500 to make a copy of the video, but I could come into the courthouse and view the video for free. I was hesitant because I am “at risk” for COVID-19 and there were hundreds of hours of video to view.
Nevertheless, on Jan. 6, 2021, I did go to the courthouse. Nothing had been prearranged for the viewing, but the technician began to gather the equipment from another room.
While the technician was gathering the equipment, I heard a crash. The technician eventually assembled the equipment, but the video could not be played. Clerk Mitchell told me that she would contact me once they resolved this technical problem.
However, the problem was never resolved. On Jan. 14, I was told that the video equipment had been dropped and the accident destroyed the machine the county uses for viewing.
I was surprised because, at the time, I did not see any damage to the outside case of the recorder. The county said that they would try to locate a machine capable of viewing the video, but I have not heard from the county since.
So, no Mr Biehner. The Chaffee County 2020 general election surveillance video is not available for viewing.
The surveillance video recording taken during the vote count and the election is specifically for the purpose of demonstrating transparency and fairness.
The recording guards against illegal voting, fraudulent counting of ballots, and other violations of election laws. Without the video, there is no proof that the Chaffee County 2020 election was conducted fairly and according to the law.
Jerry Raski
Salida