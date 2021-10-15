Dear Editor:
Salida’s winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open on Nov. 1.
It often surprises many in our idyllic little town that we have many adults, children and families living in homelessness. But rarely a night goes by without someone needing a place to sleep, especially in the winter. From October 2020 to September 2021, Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. housed a total of 56 adults and 26 children for 195 nights of lodging. Some stayed in our shelter and others in motels, and most of these were locals.
CCHI once again seeks to ensure that this winter, those who need it will have a warm place to stay and food to eat during the coldest months of the year.
The shelter for those who identify as men will be at the First Christian Church, and the shelter for those who identify as women will be at the United Methodist Church. Many thanks to these churches for opening their doors to those with housing needs. The shelters, with space for 10 each, will be open every night from 8:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. from Nov. 1-April 30.
Families and those who identify as transgender/genderfluid will be lodged in local motels for a limited period of time if they are not comfortable staying in the shelters.
This year we need to raise $109,000 to pay for our night supervisors, motels vouchers, food, bedding and other cold weather supplies. There are three ways to donate:
Make checks payable to Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. and mail to the First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd, Salida, CO 81201.
Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/ Search “Salida Winter Shelter”
Our CCHI website: https://www.chaffeecountyhospitalityinc.org/
Salida is a caring community and members of the CCHI board want to thank everyone for your past and continued donations to this worthy cause. Questions? Please contact Tom Abbot, 719-539-6422, tom@salidapresbyterian.org, or Mike Orrill, 719-221-5418, morrill@chaffeecounty.org.
Mike Orrill,
Chaffee County Hospitality Inc.